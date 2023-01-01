Super Password Generator

The password generator is designed to quickly and freely create passwords of the required length and complexity. SuperPasswordGenerator.com functionality allows you to create an unlimited number of passwords by simply clicking the «Generate password» button.

Why do you need a password generator?

When promoting a website, you often need a large number of passwords to register in directories, forums, and various resources. Using an online password generator saves time, which can be spent on more important things. In addition, the security of protecting accounts where important information may be stored is ensured. Some people find it difficult to come up with a sufficiently complex password; our random password generator will help them do this. Generated passwords are not stored anywhere, and the likelihood of them being repeated is extremely low.

Benefits of our password generator

A good, strong password can save your data from being hacked using the machine password guessing method, due to its low probability. Our tool:

Completely free.

Available online 24/7.

Works without registration.

The largest set of settings.

Simplicity and ease of use are intuitive for everyone.

SuperPasswordGenerator.com recommends changing your passwords at least once every three months for better security of your information data.

Stay safe and start generating strong passwords now.

At SuperPasswordGenerator.com we know that the security of your data is paramount, which is why we recommend following these tips to create a secure password:

Strong passwords are unique and random:

Random and unique passwords are the best defense against online threats. If you use the same password for different accounts, an attacker only needs to steal one password to get access to all your accounts. Use a generator to create passwords that are hard to guess and harder for computer programs to crack.

A strong password has:

at least 15 characters,

at least 1 lowercase character,

at least 1 uppercase letter,

at least 1 number,

at least 1 symbol, such as: !?@#~$%&0*+-_^=/|\{}[]()<>:;,"'`

A strong password is not:

your username,

your name,

your friend’s name,

your family member’s name,

a common name,

your date of birth,

a dictionary word,

like your previous passwords,

a keyboard pattern, such as: qwerty, asdfghjkl, 12345678, ...

Also, don't use real words or replace letters with numbers or symbols. Password crackers know these techniques.

